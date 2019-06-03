Teamsters on strike over Irving Materials, Inc. contracts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of truck drivers in Evansville aren’t happy about their contract.
Members of the Teamsters Local 215 Union are on strike.
These employees drive the ready-mix trucks and pour the concrete for large development projects for Irving Materials, Inc.
They say employees have been working without contracts since April.
The Union President tells us he feels they’ve been given contract proposals not to meet an agreement.
“I’ve been president of this local for 26 years. We haven’t had a strike in those 26 years. We’re not a strike-happy local union. We attempt to solve problems. But again the facts that face us today, our members felt we had no choice but to strike," said Chuck Whobrey, President of Teamsters Local 215.
We talked with officials at Irving Materials, Inc. who told us they didn’t have a comment.
