A Sunny Monday; Rain Later This Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a rare dry weekend replete with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temps. The tranquil weather will spill into the Monday which will feature clear skies this morning with temps dropping into the upper 50′s. Sunny to mostly sunny this afternoon with high temps in the upper 70′s. Slightly warmer Tuesday as temps climb into the lower 80′s under partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60′s.