3rd annual Greater Evansville Sports Hall of Fame Games begin Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marks the start of the third annual Greater Evansville Sports Hall of Fame Games.
64 little league baseball and softball teams are gearing up for two days of fun and games starting, starting Monday at the Deaconess Sports Park.
Softball games will begin at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., while the baseball teams will play Tuesday at the same times.
Families can expect live music, cheer performances, and even booths around the park to entertain the masses, with all money going towards the Greater Evansville Sports Hall of Fame.
There are even MVP ceremonies after each game for the players
