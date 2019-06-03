A few dozen attend public hearing on Dubois Co. Jail and justice facility improvements

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County leaders are trying to figure out how to move forward following a new jail study.
They asked for opinions from the public in a hearing Monday night. About three dozen people showed up for it.
In December, a company was hired to take a look at Dubois County’s Justice Facilities to give the county commissioners some direction for improvements.
Two options emerged from the study.
The first, estimated at a little more than $43-million dollars, would be expanding on property near the current security center, a jail remodel, expanding the community corrections facility, adding on a building to increase beds at the jail pod to between 244 and 270, as well as building to house courts and a connector between the courts facility and jail.
“I don’t like the fact that we have a huge jail with empty beds for so long because at some point somebody is going to want to fill those up,” Kurt Leinenbach stated during public comments.
The second option, estimated at more than $50-million dollars, would use the Old National site at Sixth and Mill, adding two buildings on either side, one for jail beds and a parking garage on the other. The bank building would be upgraded and used for office space. Community corrections would still be expanded.
County Commissioner President Chad Blessinger says he has been more in favor of using the existing footprint.
“If we needed to do an accessory building or anything like that, there’s just no room for it downtown. Where-as, if we’re using the land we already own, it won’t negatively impact anyone’s home. There’s opportunity for future growth if needed, it’s a little more isolated. The community is already comfortable with where that is located,” Blessinger explained.
Their Security Center was built in 1990.
The study calculated the average length of stay last year was 35.6 days. Their projection, 20 years later, is 73 days, a potential increase of 105%.
City council will talk over the financial part of it next Tuesday.
