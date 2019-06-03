Plans to tear down, rebuild Lodge School playground move forward

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans to tear down the existing playground at Lodge Community School and build a new one are moving forward.
Monday, the project architect appeared at the site review meeting in Evansville. He says the existing playground is out of date and they plan to replace it with newer equipment.
This also includes equipment that will accommodate students in the special education program.
Now that Monday’s site review is complete, they can move forward in getting the permits for demolition.
“Yeah we have all of the equipment ordered and selected, the play surface, all of that is ready to go," says Clay Ellerbrook, project architect. "We selected a contractor and so right now we just need to get the permitting in place so that they can start the demo of the existing playground equipment that is going to be removed.”
Ellerbrook says they plan to have the new playground equipment ready for the upcoming school year this fall.
