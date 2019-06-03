6 people taken to hospital after Hopkins Co. wreck

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Six people had to be taken to the hospital on Sunday after two cars wrecked.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened at the intersection of Hubert Reid Road and Sandcut Road. According to their investigation, a vehicle being driven by a teenager did not to stop at stop sign on Sandcut Road and was hit by the other car.
The driver in the other car, Natasha Robards, 29, and the passenger, Heather Clark, 34, were both taken to the hospital, the news release states.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle being driven by the teen had three passengers, all of whom are 16-years-old or younger, in the car when the wreck happened. All of the teens were taken to hospitals.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.