Neighborhood Watch: Police searching for driver in hit and run in Evansville, Police look for man who stole tip jar from Phone Todd

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are searching for the driver of a hit and run incident in Evansville.
A man in a wheelchair was hit just before midnight Sunday on the Lloyd Expressway at Rosenberger.
Police say the man was alert and talking and was taken to Deaconess Hospital to get checked out.
Witnesses on scene told police the car was possibly a silver Pontiac Vibe, with damage to the front.
If you know anything, call police.
---------------------------------
Apparently, someone made off with the tip jar at a local establishment.
An employee at the Green River Road location of Phone Todd posted a video on YouTube of a guy walk in the door, look around, take a jar off the counter and casually walk out.
A few seconds later, an employee comes out of the back and chases after him.
This happened on Sunday. The employee says they called police.
If you recognize the guy, call EPD at 812-436-7896or the We Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463.
---------------------------------
Mt. Carmel, Illinois police want your help.
Officers say the woman in this photo tried to push a shopping cart full of stuff out of the Target store without paying.
This happened on May 29.
After she was approached by a loss prevention officer, she ran away. Police got all of the items back, but the woman drove off in a black Ford four-door sedan with missing hub caps.
If you have any information, call Mt. Carmel police at 618-262-4114.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.