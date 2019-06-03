Mother of 16-year-old shot and killed speaks about son’s life

WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A shooting in Whitesville took the lives of two teens and sent a third teen to the hospital.
Reporter Aria Janel sat down with one mother who lost her son in the shooting.
Amarius Winstead had just celebrated his 16th birthday in March. His mother, April, had him at the young age of 15.
“I was missing something. I know that was probably young to feel like that, but I felt like I would have somebody to love of my own,” said April Winstead.
A child she calls her first love.
April said her son was smart, loved his family, and was kind to all.
“Now that I think about it he was perfect. I didn’t even realize how perfect he was. He really didn’t need me for a lot because he wanted to do everything on his own,” said April.
April moved her son right before he headed to high school to Evansville, hoping to give their family more opportunities.
However, it wasn’t long before Amarius’ life took a turn.
“Meeting kids you know that may have gotten into a little more trouble. Once I caught wind of things like that I had to refocus and kind of talk to him more,” said April.
She decided to give Amarius a fresh start.
Sending him to Owensboro for the summer.
But what was supposed to be a full summer away from home turned into one day.
“He called me first, and said, ‘Mom I’m at a party in Whitesville.’ I said, ‘Do what? Where?’ And he said, ‘Whitesville, but I’m good I promise you I’ll be home before curfew,’” said April.
That was the last time April heard from him.
The next phone call she received was from a family friend telling her he had been shot.
" I was looking for my keys. I ran outside, I don’t know what I was doing. She was just like get to the hospital and I ran in circles for a couple of minutes and my shoes was right there," said April.
Police say about 75 people were at the house party that night.
After waiting at the hospital for an hour and a half April received the news that her baby was not coming home.
“I fell to the floor and she caught me and held me I was just like I want my baby. I know he’s 16 but he’s my baby,” said April.
“It’s nothing someone wants to deal with or experience. I’m only 32, and I’m burying my second son,” said April.
Police say they aren’t sure what led to the shots that night, but April says this violence has got to stop.
“I just want to say to kids mostly you know you don’t have to pretend to be something. You don’t have to pretend to be hard or pretend to be cool. You don’t have to do something to make others like you. Just be yourself and do what’s right because you could be at the wrong place at the wrong time because that’s what happened,” said April.
The family hopes to release funeral details tomorrow.
This case is still under investigation.
Police tell 14 News they are following leads and interviewing those who have contacted them with information.
