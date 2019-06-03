Mayor to make special announcement at Mesker Park Zoo

June 3, 2019 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 4:46 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A press release from the Mayor’s office says Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, and Evansville Zoological Society officials will make a special announcement regarding the zoo’s future development, Penguins of Patagonia.

The announcement will take place at the zoo on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Penguins of Patagonia is the future habitat for up to 20-30 Humboldt penguins.

A fundraising event is planned for August.

There has been talk of the exhibit since at least 2016.

