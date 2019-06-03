Man in wheelchair hit by car, police looking for driver

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are searching for a driver after a hit and run in Evansville.
It happened late Sunday night, just before midnight.
Evansville Police say a woman was pushing a man in a wheelchair across the Lloyd Expressway at Rosenberger.
That’s when a someone hit the man in the wheelchair, causing it to break.
That driver then took off.
When officials arrived on scene, they said the man was alert and talking.
He was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses on scene told police the suspected driver was driving a silver Pontiac Vibe, with damage to the front.
If you know anything, call police.
