WATCH: Rolling Thunder escorting body of WWII veteran from Evansville

WWII Veteran Carl Mann will be escorted to Arlington National Cemetery Monday morning
June 2, 2019 at 10:13 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 6:57 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local World War II veteran is being escorted to his final resting place.

Rolling Thunder members are providing an escort from Gary Pierre Funeral home to Louisville, where Carl Mann’s body will be flown to the nation’s capitol.

Mann will be buried at Arlington Cemetery.

Mann earned three purple hearts and four bronze stars for his service.

His funeral is on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which is Thursday.

