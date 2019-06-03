HCSO releases new information on body found near Ellis Park

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found south of Waterworks Road on Sunday.
The Henderson County Coroner confirms a body was found near Ellis Park. Coroner Ron Adams told us the body was found in the wood line just north of Ellis.
The sheriff’s office said the body is a black woman and the case is being treated as a homicide. According to the news release from the sheriff’s office, the woman is about 5′7″ and between 250-300 pounds.
The sheriff’s office also says the woman had a number of tattoos, including a butterfly with the name “Kiasha,” below it.
Detective John Nevels tells us they have a pretty good idea how the woman was killed, but are not releasing her cause of death right now because that might hamper the investigation.
Nevels believes she was killed somewhere else and brought to that wooded area where it lay for at least a week. He tells us the victim does not match any of their missing persons cases.
Detectives tell us once they identify the victim, they will work backwards to figure out what happened.
Anyone with information to help identify the woman is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
