Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has ‘people of interest’ in weekend shooting

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Two teens shot and killed over the weekend and we are now learning the Sheriff’s Office has several people of interest in the case.
The shooting happened Saturday at a party on Crisp Road in Whitesville.
Sheriff’s deputies say they are working to track down more people to uncover what happened leading up to the gunfire. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is still working to find out who shot three teenagers, killing two of them.
Sheriff's deputies say a house party in Whitesville got out of control with over 75 people there. That's when the shots rang out.
Authorities tell us Amarius Winstead was one of those killed. His family and friends are mourning his loss.
“With any mother having to bury a child, it’s hard," Robert Sawyer a family friend said. "It’s something that you’re really not prepared for is having to bury your own kid before you and at a younger age.”
So on Monday, Winstead’s friends organized a car wash to raise money for his family
“You know I figured it was something that I could do, go ahead and do it," Sawyer said. "It’s for a good cause. And it’s something that I actually like doing, so I said well, I tell her I just go wash cars for her and she gets the proceeds.”
Family and friends tell us he was a genuinely happy 16-year-old.
“He loved sports," Sawyer explained. “And every time I saw him, he had a smile on his face. He was always happy. Like I had never seen him in a bad mood! I’ll miss him. He was a good kid.”
And they plead to kids everywhere to stop the violence
“Enjoy life, because it’s too short," Sawyer said. "You’re here today and gone tomorrow.”
The car wash will continue through Wednesday.
Sawyer is taking donations for Winstead’s funeral expenses. He will be washing cars at 1232 Omega Street in Owensboro from 9 a.m. till 12 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
After this deadly shooting, both Owensboro and Daviess County schools are offering crisis counseling to students.
Counselors will be available at Owensboro High School Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Students can also call to speak to a counselor remotely by calling 270-686-1000.
The Daviess County Crisis Team will be available at Apollo High School from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.