Caught on Camera: Deer crashes through Owensboro barber shop

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There was some excitement last week at an Owensboro barber shop.
Surveillance video from Goodman’s Barber Shop shows the moment a deer broke through the front glass, Mr. Kool-Aid style.
The deer came out of nowhere, then knocked into a barber and ran towards the back.
Some customers ran out of the way, half haircut and all. Others stayed put and just watched as the deer eventually made its way back outside.
“Three of us were cutting hair and the deer just come straight through the window, just a flying,” explains Johnny Goodman, the shop owner. “If the whole glass had fallen out it could have really hurt somebody, especially someone in the front chair, yeah.”
Goodman, says once the deer was inside the shop it saw its reflection in several mirrors and ran head into one, knocking itself unconscious for a few moments. Eventually, it got back up and left the shop.
J"I’ve been here for 58 years," said Goodman. “It’s the oddest situation that I’ve ever seen in that length of time.”
Goodman tells us they will be telling this story for years to come and their glass will be replaced Tuesday.
