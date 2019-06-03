Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Evansville getting new home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Evansville’s new home will be located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Herndon Drive.
A groundbreaking was held Monday morning on the new facility. The new building will be about 9,800 square feet and will have 20 offices and three meeting rooms.
Officials say they’ll have plenty of resources available.
“It is very important in Evansville to collaborate and to be able to wrap families with everything they need to get them to a stage of self-sustainability. That’s really what we’re about, self-efficiency and helping the clients move along to be able to take care of themselves," said Sharon Burns, Catholic Charities Director.
Officials say they’ve rented their current space for the last 84-years.
The organization expects to move in the spring of 2020.
