Alert for storms Wednesday, soggy end of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight and most of tomorrow looks dry, but we are on alert for possible strong to severe storms Wednesday and soggy conditions will take over for the rest of the week.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will start to roll in in the afternoon, and a few isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Our rain chances increase on Wednesday. We are still not talking about a total washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout the day. A few of those storms may be strong or even severe with hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning, which is why we have added an Alert Day. The Tri-State is included in a Slight Risk Wednesday, which is a 2 out of 5 on the risk scale.
Wednesday looks like our best chance for severe storms this week, but scattered showers and storms will remain possible on and off throughout the rest of the week and even into early next week as a low pressure system slowly makes its way into our region from the southwest. This will bring a total of 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Tri-State as a whole with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, so we will be watching for possible flooding issues, especially in low-lying areas.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.