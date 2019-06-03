Alert for storms Wednesday, soggy end of the week

Wednesday looks like our best chance for severe storms this week, but scattered showers and storms will remain possible on and off throughout the rest of the week and even into early next week as a low pressure system slowly makes its way into our region from the southwest. This will bring a total of 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Tri-State as a whole with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, so we will be watching for possible flooding issues, especially in low-lying areas.