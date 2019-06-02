Nice weather Monday, soggy second half of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pleasant weather continues to start the workweek, but the second half of the week is looking very soggy!
Tonight will be mostly clear and a little cooler than normal with low temperatures in the mid 50s.
We have plenty of sunshine on tap Monday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80°.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 80s, but rain chances also return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening as a warm front makes its way toward the Tri-State.
A low pressure system will then slowly make its way into the Tri-State and hang out over our region on into next weekend. That means scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and even next Sunday.
In total, most of the Tri-State will likely pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain, but some locally higher amounts will be possible. A few strong to severe storms are also possible, but right now heavy rain remains the primary concern.
High temperatures will reach into the mid 80s Wednesday on the backside of that warm front but will linger in the low 80s for the rest of the week with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
