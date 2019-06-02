Evansville man arrested for aggravated battery with a knife

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested 43-year-old Darwin Johnson of Evansville for allegedly stabbing another man with a box cutter knife during a fight.
Police were sent to the 1100 block of Mary Street around 4:00 p.m. Saturday in reference to an assault in progress.
According to the affidavit, the caller told dispatch that around 10 people were outside in the street fighting, stabbing each other and hitting one another with baseball bats. The caller also informed dispatch that a red car had left the scene with some of the involved people inside, and provided a license plate number.
Dispatch advised officers that the vehicle’s registration returned to Darwin Johnson.
When the detective arrived, he says officer VanCleave was handling the scene and told him a victim was stabbed in the neck and taken to the hospital.
The affidavit states that officers reported making contact with the suspected red car with the same license plate in the 400 block of Read Street. Authorities say two subjects exited the home on Read Street and were ordered to the ground, one of which was Darwin Johnson.
Officers say they observed blood on the front middle console and a box cutter knife was in the passenger seat.
While interviewing other people involved in the fight, Detective McCormick says he was told that Darwin Johnson and his son arrived at the 1100 block of Mary Street, and when they exited the car, Darwin’s son immediately started to attack one of the victims.
When the victim’s father came to help his son, the affidavit states that’s when he was assaulted by a box cutter knife.
At the hospital, officers say the victim suffered from two lacerations and one puncture wound. And before he was taken to surgery an officer asked him what happened.
The officer says the victim told him that they were at a home on the 1100 block of Mary Street about to work on a vehicle when a red car arrived, and people exited and started yelling at his son. The victim reportedly went to help his son and that’s when an older male displayed a box cutter, and says he was slashed across the neck.
Darwin Johnson was taken to EPD Headquarters, but the affidavit says he didn’t want to speak about the incident.
He was taken to Vanderburgh County Jail and faces aggravated battery with a knife. His bond is set at $20,000.
