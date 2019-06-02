Car flips during overnight crash, 1 person arrested

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department, according to their Facebook page, responded to an early morning vehicle accident involving one car on Irish Ivy Lane.
They say the car was flipped over on its roof. It appeared that the overturned car hit a parked vehicle causing it to flip upside down, says HFD,
When HFD was on their way to the scene, they say dispatch advised them that the occupant of the vehicle kicked out one of the car’s windows and ran from the scene.
Henderson Police department says they apprehended the driver, 40-year-old Tana Jacobs.
Jacobs was taken to the Henderson County Jail and was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.