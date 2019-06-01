Storms possible overnight, nice weather Sunday and Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will push southeast across the Tri-State overnight ahead of a cold front, moving into southeast Illinois around midnight and clearing western Kentucky around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Right now, most models have this line of storms weakening as it moves into the Tri-State, but there is still an outside chance we could see a strong or severe storm overnight with hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 60s tonight under partly cloudy skies.
Aside from a possible shower or storm in western Kentucky early Sunday morning, the second half of the weekend looks dry. We may see a few clouds throughout the day, but Sunday will be mainly dry with high temperatures around 80°.
Monday will also be dry and mostly sunny, but our temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 70s as the cooler air behind that cold front really takes hold!
Rain chances return Tuesday afternoon and evening and increase as we head into Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and even next Saturday. In total, most of the Tri-State will likely pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain. A few strong to severe storms are also possible, mainly on Thursday, but it is too early to hammer out any details.
