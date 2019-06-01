Ribbon cutting at Horse Fork Creek splash park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Horse Fork Creek spray park officially opened Saturday with a ribbon cutting.
This is the third spray park that has been installed in the county.
It cost over $171,000 to build. The the labor for the plumbing was donated by the Plumbers and Pipefitters local union 633.
The park has 8 above ground water features. The county expects this splash park to be a popular destination for children of all ages this summer.
One of the next goals for the county is to start installing handicapped accessible playgrounds.
