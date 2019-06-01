Jasper man facing rape and child molestation charges

MARTIN CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they were called Tuesday to help the Loogootee Police Department with a report of a rape.
Troopers say 26-year-old Dakota Lee Browning, of Jasper, raped a juvenile victim after a graduation party last weekend.
They say there was enough probable cause to charge him with rape and child molestation.
Tuesday, around 1:30 in the afternoon, members of the US Marshalls and Indiana State Police found Browning in the 1300 block of Dewey Street in Jasper.
Indiana State Police says Browning failed to comply with their commands so they used a K9 to take Browning into Custody.
They say Browning was taken to the Jasper Memorial Hospital to treat his injuries before being taken to the Martin County Jail.
