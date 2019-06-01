HFD: Saturday starts annual hydrant flushing and inspections

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday starts Henderson Fire Department’s annual fire hydrant flushing and inspections.
HFD says that flushing should be finished in about two weeks.
Hydrants will be flushed between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. except for the central business district, which will be tested after 5:00 p.m.
HFD says you may experience a slight loss in water pressure during the time the hydrants in your area are flowing. During this time, before using any water, make sure you run water in your faucets to make sure there’s no discoloration.
If you do experience discoloration, simply flow your cold water until the water clears.
Henderson Fire Department asks you to be alert for their crews that will be working close to the roadway. Also, be sure to watch out for any water that may be flowing into the streets while you’re driving.
If you must travel down a street where HFD is flowing hydrants, they ask you to be patient and to wait until they close the hydrant, which should only take a few minutes.
