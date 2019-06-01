EFD confirms fire was at D-Patrick Collision Center on Congress Ave, no structural damage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Evansville Fire Department, there was a fire at D-Patrick Collision Center on Congress Avenue.
They say the fire started around 6:30 Saturday morning in the middle of the building.
Evansville Fire Department says there is some smoke damage, but there are no signs of structural damage.
14 News spoke with the President of D-Patrick, and he says he hopes to have the building repaired and cleaned in a short time in the near future. Any cars that were scheduled to be fixed at the Congress Avenue center can be taken to their two other collision centers in Evansville.
Evansville Fire Department says the cause is still under investigation.
