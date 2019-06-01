2 dead after early morning shooting in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Around 12:30 a.m., Owensboro/Daviess County Dispatch received a call about a person who had been shot at a home in the 8200 block of Crisp Road in Eastern Daviess County.
When officers arrived on scene, they say they determined that two people had been shot and were immediately taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
According to Major Smith with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was at a house party at the home on Crisp Road. He says only around 15 people were supposed to go but it turned into 75 people.
According to the press release, both victims were at a party before the 911 call came in. When officers arrived, most of the party attendees had left the area, officers say.
Police say they interviewed the remaining attendees and found out that there was a third victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say the third victim was also at the same location on Crisp Road.
Police say a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have died as a result of their injuries, and the third victim, a 19-year-old, has undergone surgery and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
The deceased victims will be identified by the Daviess County Coroner’s Office once their families are notified.
Several deputies and investigators are currently investigating this incident.
If anyone has any information on this, call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
