Cabin built in 1800’s moved to Owensboro park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A one-room cabin that was built in the 1800′s has been moved into a popular Owensboro park.
The cabin of Jesse Jones, who was a Revolutionary War soldier, was restored and moved to Yellow Creek Park.
Daviess County commissioners and many spectators were in attendance for the ceremony that started by firing off a four-pound cannon that was used during the Revolutionary War.
The process of moving the cabin took several months and there was a lot of work in restoring some of the rotted wood that was on the cabin.
Jesse Jones had over 150 descendants when he died at the age of 91 in 1851. Many of his relatives were in attendance for the ceremony.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.