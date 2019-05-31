U.S. Attorney announces arrest after Fentanyl OD death of woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - - United States Attorney Josh Minkler is holding press conference in Evansville.
“Today [Friday] our message is simple," says U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. "If you are selling the drugs that lead to these overdoses, we are coming after you with everything we have.”
Minkler announced an arrest in a joint operation with federal and local law enforcement.
“Make no mistake about it. You will be caught. These guys behind me will catch you. You will face harsh, necessarily harsh consequences, including the consequences that we’re talking about today,” says Minkler.
He says Kalib Scott Powell distributed fentanyl, which led to the death of a woman.
Jacilynn Holifield, 22, died of a fentanyl overdose in February.
“If you are selling fentanyl for money, that money is blood money,” said Minkler.
Minkler invited the following agency officials to join him at the press conference: The Evansville office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, the Evansville Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Internal Revenue Service.
Tragedies such as these bring families and communities to their knees,” said Minkler. “The Justice Department is committed to devoting the resources of the federal government to upend these avoidable deaths through the aggressive prosecution of drug traffickers, but also through education, outreach and newly conceptualized partnership circles.”
“DEA and our local law enforcement partners working in concert with the United States Attorney's Office (Josh Minkler) will continue to identify subjects involved in selling fentanyl as well as other opioids, including heroin. In this instant investigation, DEA identified a local drug dealer who was selling fentanyl on the streets of Evansville to addicts. As a result, an Evansville resident overdosed and died,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian M. McKnight. “The drug dealer was aware he was selling this deadly poison and he will now be held accountable for his actions. The public should be reminded that people who illegally use fentanyl are playing with their own life. Using this poison could result in a ‘death sentence.’ Evansville ‘drug dealers’ who provide this deadly poison are put on notice; DEA will arrest you! To the cartel leaders operating with impunity in Mexico, who ship these deadly drugs to the United States; we will extradite you and ensure that you are brought to justice, swiftly.”
Tara Sullivan, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation said, “IRS Criminal Investigation is charged with disrupting the money flow of criminal organizations. Our agents trace criminal proceeds and work to deprive criminals of their illicit spoils. Together with our OCDETF partners we dismantle illegal drug and money laundering enterprises that try to take root in Indiana.”
“This case shows the true result of partnerships and cooperation between local and federal law enforcement agencies,” said Assistant Chief of Police Chris Pugh. “The Evansville Police Department takes great pride in the relationships we have with all of federal law enforcement as well as the United States Attorney’s Office.”
According to Assistant United States Attorney Frank E. Dahl, III, who is prosecuting the case for the government, the defendant, if convicted, faces a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
“She’ll always be in my heart until I see her again,” says Teresa Holifield.
Jeff and Teresa Holifield remember their daughter Jacilynn as outspoken, athletic, and charismatic.
“She’s beautiful,” says Jeff
“She is. She’s my baby girl,” says Teresa.
On the morning of February 24, 2019, they found the 22-year-old in their basement. She had died overnight.
Autopsy results revealed a fentanyl overdose.
“It can happen to anybody’s kid, whether you’re an attorney, a doctor, whatever. You know, it’s just affecting everybody,” says Teresa.
The Holifields never imagined their family of six would become five because of this tiny narcotic. Three months later, Powell’s arrest reopens wounds, but they are happy his dealing days could be coming to an end.
“It will make Jacilynn’s death not be in vain,” says Teresa.
Both Teresa and Minkler echo the importance of cutting drug distribution at its source.
“A message needs to be sent to these dealers that if you’re going to choose to do that, you’re going to pay the price for it,” says Teresa.
“People that are selling lethal drugs such as fentanyl should not be selling those drugs. They should be behind bars in a federal prison,” says Minkler.
The Holifields plan to advocate for more resources to educate parents and more strict punishments for dealers.
“Maybe it will save a life, you know, several lives, and that’s what our goal is, to hopefully save somebody elses’s family from going through what we’ve been going through,” says Teresa.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.