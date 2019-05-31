2 people shot on south side; 1 victim identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were shot on Evansville’s south side Thursday night.
Police told us it happened on South Morton around 11:30 p.m. An EPD Sergeant says one of those victim’s is in critical condition.
According to police, the victim in critical condition has been identified as Sheree Phifer, 41, of Evansville. Police also tell us the other victim in this shooting is a 14-year-old, who has non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests were made, but police are still investigating. Police said a witness saw a blue Ford Taurus turn the headlights out and shoot from inside the vehicle.
When authorities arrived they said there was a lot of chaos at the home. “When the officers got there, there was a crowd of people outside of the home. Quite a bit of commotion,” said Sgt. Jason Cullum.
Police say Phifer was found inside of the house with a shot to her back.
According to police reports, this happened at the same home where shots were fired a week ago. No one was hurt in that incident late last Thursday night.
We spoke to Phifer at that time, but she didn’t want to go on camera.
We’ve also reported that three people were shot at that home in December.
We are also learning this is a Habitat for Humanity House. Phifer took ownership of the home in 2015 according to Habitat officials.
They say they are saddened by this and send their thoughts and prayers to Phifer and her family.
Still no word on who was involved in last night’s shooting. If you have any information on this you are asked to contact EPD.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.