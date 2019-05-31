Sheriff’s Office: 2 teens air lifted to hospital after truck hits tree

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Two teens are in the hospital after their truck went off the road and hit a tree on River Road.
According to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, the truck crash happened Thursday on River Road. The sheriff’s office says neither of the teens in the vehicle were wearing seat belts.
In the news release, deputies say the Chevy S-10 went off the road and hit the tree head-on.
The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says both of the teens, who are from Mt. Carmel, were taken by air ambulance to Evansville area hospitals.
The news release states this is an ongoing investigation.
