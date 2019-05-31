PICS: Florida homeowner wakes up to find enormous gator in their kitchen

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP/WWSB) - Yikes! That’s a BIG gator!
The City of Clearwater tweeted pictures of this massive, 11-foot-long gator Friday morning. It had managed to get inside a home on Eagles Landing overnight using low windows in the kitchen.
The Associated Press reports Mary Wischhusen has lived in the home for almost four decades. She told news outlets that the moment she saw the lumbering reptile, she moved into her bedroom, closed the door and called police.
She says she played computer games while waiting for help to arrive.
Ten officers with Clearwater Police and two trappers responded to capture the gator. Wischhusen says it took two hours to get the gator out of her home.
Thankfully, no one was injured, but Wischhusen says the gator broke several bottles of red wine.
“I don’t know why he wanted my red wine, but he got my red wine, the good stuff,” she lamented in an interview with news outlets in Tampa.
