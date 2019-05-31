Police find no evidence of shooting after incident, man hurt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police now say there was not a shooting Friday evening in Evansville.
The incident happened near Maryland and Park Street around 5:15 p.m.
Police say a man jumped out of his window and wandered down the street with a bloody arm.
An officer in the area saw him and started to help. That’s when the man said he’d been shot at his house.
Several officers responded, but after searching the home, police say they found no evidence of a shooting.
The man was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.