Oakland City getting new affordable housing

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An abandoned downtown building will soon have new occupants thanks to about a $1 million grant and a collaboration with Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE).
“We get to take a building that has been vacant for many years and put it back into service," Hugh Wirth the mayor of Oakland City said.
The income based housing will be a new home for up to nine families.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to know that you’re helping a community," Tehiji Crenshaw the CAPE director of housing programs said. "Specifically you’re helping a household to increase they’re current standing.”
“Nine more additional families coming into the area can be nothing but a big boost for us," Wirthd said.
CAPE officials say they've built several homes in Oakland City and have seen great success. But the small Indiana town still needs an extra boost.
“They have seen a decrease in family and households within our community so they’re trying to rebuild and keep their community going," Crenshaw said.
And that’s why city and CAPE officials decided to make sure that empty building saw life.
“If we would have lost that building, you know it would have really taken a toll on that whole block," Wirth said.
In hopes even more business will be brought to the downtown area.
“That’s a possibility for those household members to also contribute to those small businesses right there in the region and as well as possibly as being employed by some of those small businesses as well," Crenshaw said.
