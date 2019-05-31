Neighborhood Watch: Law enforcement warns residents of scams

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Two law enforcement agencies want to warn you about a couple of scams operating in the area.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s office says over this past week, they have received reports of people going door to door offering cable boxes. They claimed to be from Dish Network and Spectrum.
The sheriff’s office says if they are working for these companies they should be able to produce credentials to prove it.
And the Uniontown Police Department in Union County, Kentucky says a social security scam is targeting several people in the county.
As always, the Social Security Administration will not call you. If you get a call like this, just hang up.
And a sad note from Daviess County.
The sheriff says their retired K-9 Officer Jordan has died of cancer.
Jordan served the community for three years before retiring due to a work-related injury. Jordan not only served the agency as a narcotics, tracking and apprehension dog, but also in public relations.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.