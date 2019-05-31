Mom accused of leaving two small children during hit and run crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a hit and run crash on the west side.
They say a driver was behind another car in the parking lot of Daniel Wertz Elementary School on Red Bank Road, when the driver of the first car suddenly backed up, hitting the second driver.
The police report says there was an argument between the two drivers before the first driver took off.
Witnesses said she left her two young children, ages four and two, behind in the parking lot.
The report says “other adults at the school luckily watched over the children until police arrived."
The sister of the suspect reached out to 14 News. She says the children were left with their mother’s boyfriend and his mother to play at the park. She says her sister would never leave the children alone.
Police say they could not locate the suspect after the hit and run. They say she is a habitual traffic offender for life.
The police report in the case lists the crimes as child neglect, driving while being an habitual offender, and hit and run.
The driver’s sister tells us she plans to turn herself in Friday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.