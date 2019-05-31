Kids, volunteers work together for annual ‘Community Clean Up Day’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of volunteers showed up Friday to clean up the neighborhood around the Boys and Girls Club for the ninth annual “Community Clean Up Day.”
One Main brought volunteers to help more than 100 kids clean up the streets.
The Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Ron Ryan believes that hard work like this helps make a difference in a child’s life.
“It’s their neighborhood,” said Ryan. “They want it to look good, and also the environment. We teach them what they’re doing for our environment. It’s spending time with people and doing good for people, and our kids get that feeling and enjoy that too.”
Dozens of trash bags were filled by the end of the clean up.
After all of their hard work, everyone was rewarded with a free lunch from Chick-fil-A.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.