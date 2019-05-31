Gibson So. Softball rides 21-game win streak to semi-state

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Four local softball teams are in the hunt for a state title, and in the Class 4A tournament, Gibson Southern is red-hot heading into Saturday’s semi-final round.
The Titans are riding a 21-game win streak. An incredible run that has rode strong performances from lefty Lyndsi Adamson in the circle, and dominant showings at the plate from a handful of Titans’ batters.
For the third time since moving to Class 4A, due to the success factor, Gibson Southern knocked off Jennings County on Tuesday to win the regional title. Now the Titans set their eyes on Saturday, hoping to punch their ticket to a state championship game.
The stage is set for the 4A state semifinals. It all begins at 12 p.m. CST, between Gibson Southern and Brownsburg at Bedford North Lawrence.
The winner will advance to the June 8 IHSAA State Championship game.
