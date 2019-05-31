Gibson Co. bridge repaired after washout causes damage

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A bridge on a state highway was under construction after it was damaged in a washout from recent flooding.
It happened this week on SR-65 near Highway 64.
You may have seen some construction early Friday on the road heading south down to Owensville. This work is being done because of the washout on the bridge.
This same bridge had a major washout in February of 2018.
Jason Tiller with INDOT tells 14 News it is no surprise that something like this happened because of all the rain we have gotten in such a short amount of time. Although he says this is the second washout on the bridge in the last two years, they will continue to fix it.
As of now, everything is back to normal and fixed-up on SR-65.
