Drier weather pattern

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a soggy week, drier weather punches in with lows dropping into the upper 50’s this morning. Mostly sunny skies with high temps in the upper 70’s. There is a slight chance for isolated showers…mainly during the morning.
Decent chances to put together a bright weekend with only limited chances for additional rain and thunderstorms. Saturday will start with sunshine followed by partly to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon with high temps in the lower 80’s. Saturday night, becoming mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as low temps drop into the mid-60’s. On Sunday, mostly sunny and pleasant as high temps reach the upper 70’s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.