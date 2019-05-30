Thunderbolts announce new head coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New season, new coach for the Evansville Thunderbolts.
During a press conference on Thursday, the organization announced Jeff Bes as the new head coach of the team.
Bes takes over the Thunderbolts after Ian Moran was at the helm last season. In January, Moran was suspended by the team after he was arrested for OMVWI.
In the 2018-19 season, Evansville finished last in the SPHL standings, finishing with just 30 points (12-38-6).
Bes, a native of Tillsonburg, Canada, has spent 19 total years in pro hockey. During his previous coaching stop in Pensacola, Bes finished second for the “SPHL Coach of the Year” award.
While coaching in Pensacola and Fayettville, he helped lead his teams to the playoffs every year.
