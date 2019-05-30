Students can get glimpses of Ivy Tech’s Next Level Jobs program Thurs.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students will get a chance to look into Ivy Tech’s Next Level Jobs program.
The school will provide an informational event on Thursday at 6 p.m. at their main campus on First Avenue. Students will get a first hand look at the school’s programs for manufacturing, construction, health-sciences, information-technology, and transportation and logistics.
For many students who participate in the program, it is free of cost.
Administrators say that the program helps train students for high demand, high value careers.
“One of the greatest barriers to students is typically financial," explains Joseph Binkley, Ivy Tech Director of Admissions. "And with the way that the economy is working now, we’re in a good spot, and people don’t think about how to skill up now to create an environment if the economy makes a downturn, that you’re safe and secure in the position you have.”
Next Level Jobs is an initiative through the Office of the Governor, using workforce ready grant monies to pay for individuals to be trained for high-demand, high-value careers
