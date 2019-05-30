Screaming Eagles Arena Season Ticket Information

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Basketball season ticket renewals for the Screaming Eagles Arena starts June 25, running through July 10. New season ticket holder seat selection will begin on July 15.
Current USI season ticket holders will receive a letter the first week of June alerting them to their designated appointment time to select their seats. For season ticket questions, check out the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Ticket FAQ or contact Mandi Fulton at mfulton@usi.edu or 812-465-1022.
Beginning July 15, new season ticket holders may visit the athletic office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to select their seats for the upcoming basketball season.
Season ticket prices are $400 per courtside seat; $180 per lower bowl seat, and $165 per upper bowl seat. View the Screaming Eagles Arena seating chart.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
