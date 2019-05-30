Rep. Comer visits Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Congressman James Comer was in Henderson Thursday afternoon to speak to the Henderson Rotary and Lions Clubs.
The congressman answered questions from the crowd, and topics included the I-69 bridge, Kentucky healthcare, and even Robert Mueller’s reports.
We spoke with Congressman Comer after the meeting. He believes that the reports proved that the president did not collude with Russia, and wants to see House Democrats move on from this investigation.
Congressman Comer also met with farmers who are hurting from a trade war with China. He said the new agreement with Canada and Mexico should help out.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.