Quiet and cooler weather to cap off the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A quiet weather pattern will cap off the wet week in the Tri-State. High pressure will help clear skies Thursday night and Friday. Friday’s low will dip into the lower 60s, and the high will stay in the lower 80s. Over the weekend, a cold front will drop through the area from the north. A few showers or thunderstorms may pop up late Saturday and early Sunday as a result. Mainly dry and mild early next week with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s.