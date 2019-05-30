NWS confirms microburst in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., KY. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service was in Daviess County to get a look at the damage caused by this past weekend’s storms. They say it wasn’t a tornado, but this damage shows that winds are powerful.
Based on what they saw, meteorologists say a microburst with winds up to 90-miles per hour hit a trailer [Click here to learn about microbursts].
The storms also damaged homes, barn roofs, and even uprooted trees.
“This is the first real bad stuff that we’ve had in Daviess County this year," Andy Ball the Emergency Management Director for Daviess County said. "We’ve had heavy rains, lots of flooding and stuff like that. But as far as potential tornadic or straight line wind damage this has really been the most significant that we’ve had so far.”
“There was a really small scale that came through this property, probably less than 50 yards wide," Michael York a Meteorologist with NWS Paducah said. "Which is very, very small compared to the swath of damage.”
But officials are just glad that everyone is safe and unharmed.
“You can replace stuff," Ball said. "You can’t replace people. I’m real thankful!”
