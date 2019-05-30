Neighborhood Watch: Forgery, mail theft arrest; Dewalt tools found

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Forgery is one thing. Stealing from the US mail is quite another.
The Daviess County Sheriff office says 31-year-old Robert "Curtis" Lane of Utica was stealing mail and when he found items with personal checks, he would alter the name and the amount and deposit the check into his account.
Lane is charged with five counts of forgery and four counts of stealing mail.
Here are some things you can do to help protect yourself:
- Monitor your account activity for fraud.
- Wait until close to pick up time to place vulnerable items in your mailbox.
- Better yet, drop those types of items at the post office.
- Paying bills electronically also prevents mail theft.
Finally, sticking with the Daviess County Sheriff’s office.
They have recovered some Dewalt brand tools and they suspect they were stolen.
The sheriff is asking that anyone, who was the victim of a theft where the stolen items were Dewalt battery operated tools, give the department a call.
