Neighbor: property becomes home for unwanted guests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vacant house in Evansville, dilapidated and forgotten, has been an unavoidable eyesore for the past 11 years. The president of the Central City Improvement District is now coming to 14 News with his frustrations, and the city says it’s on their radar.
But it’s not just about looks here. We are told this house is attracting rodents and unwelcome visitors.
“The police have been in there I don’t know how many times," says Fred Cook, who lives next door. “One time they went in there and there was a bed with a hibachi and the stacked canned goods so there’s evidence that somebody lives in there. And it just doesn’t make sense that the people in this area, who have an invested interest in this neighborhood because they own their property, have to deal with this.”
Cook said this house has been like this since the current owner purchased it in 2008. At the time, Cook says the owner made promises to clean it up.
The two lots in the middle used to hold homes before a fire burned them down. In their place now, waist-high weeds.
Cook says its become a haven for rodents.
“We have had all kinds of animals in there,” states Cook.
Grafitti, boarded up windows, and a tree growing from the chimney just add to this eye sore.
“It’s awful," says Cook. "It feels like a lot of times when you complain it falls on dead ears.”
Just two blocks down the street the issues continue.
“At one time there was like nine cars, three boats, and four house trailers on the lot,” Cook explains.
Cook says he often sees people coming and going from them. A neighbor telling him she saw people urinating outside the trailers.
Cook’s biggest concern is the safety of his community.
“Eventually, what’s going to happen, it’s going to either catch on fire," Cook says. "It’s going to turn into a drug house, or they’re going to find somebody dead in it. That’s what, that’s what we’re worried about.”
The Building Commissioner tells us they have an active structure case on this house and that these two lots have active weed cases. We are told they have been on the Commission’s radar for a while, but they’re going to send another inspector out here to re-assess the next steps.
