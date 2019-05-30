Murder suspect in Evansville stabbing case has first court appearance

By Jill Lyman and Chellsie Brown | May 30, 2019 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 5:15 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of stabbing an Evansville woman to death stood in front of judge Thursday, via video court appearance.

Fitolay Demesmin, 37, is accused a killing 28-year-old Diamond Sheppard-Rankin last week at a home in the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.

The judge told Demesmin he’s facing one count of murder. He told the judge he didn’t understand that charge because he wasn’t there when Diamond was killed.

The charge has a max sentence of 65 years.

Demesmin told the judge he has a lawyer. The judge said he was not notified of that. Demesmin replied by saying his family told him Wednesday they had hired one.

Kalei Obasa has also been arrested in the case. She’s charged with assisting a criminal.

Fitolay Demesin
Fitolay Demesin (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
Incident on Taylor Ave.
Incident on Taylor Ave. (Source: WFIE)

Demesmin must be back in court Monday at 10 a.m. with council present.

