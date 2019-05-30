Ill. House approves legalized recreational marijuana use

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois House approved legalized recreational marijuana use on Friday, May 31.
It’ll be sent to Governor JB Pritzker next, who says he will sign it.
The Senate passed it late on Wednesday, May 29.
The Democratic-led Senate chamber approved the legislation 38 to 17.
The law should take effect some time in 2020.
Carbondale business owners reacted on Thursday to the Senate passing it.
Lawmakers added restrictions on home cultivation and a tightened the process for clearing past pot convictions.
If signed by Gov. Pritzker residents in Illinois ages 21 and older would be able to legally buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries.
Under the law, it would be legal for residents to possess up to once ounce (30 grams), and up to 15 grams for non-residents.
The final version of the bill allows only medical marijuana patients to grow their own at home.
Those convicted in the past of possession of 30 grams or less could have their records expunged.
