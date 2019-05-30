EVSC offering free summer lunches for kids

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some EVSC students and their families have a chance to get free breakfast and lunch this summer.
Ten Evansville schools are part of the summer feeding program:
EVSC officials say it’s a way for students to still see their friends during summer break.
“Some kids really rely on those meals and so having the opportunity to still to continue to get a free breakfast and lunch," Nora Burgess, EVSC Director of Food & Nutrition, explains. "It’s super convenient locations for them to just stop in, grab a breakfast, grab a lunch.”
The breakfasts and lunches are also open to anyone in the community.
Lunches will be free to those 18 and younger and only $3 for individuals over 18. Breakfast is also free to those 18 and younger and only $1.80 for adults.
The lunches are part of the US Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program.
