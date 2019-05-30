DCSO: Man confesses to stealing checks, depositing them into his account

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation by three law enforcement agencies in Kentucky has resulted in the arrest of a man in connection to stealing mail and checks.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lane, 31, of Utica, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday for:
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree (Five Counts)
- Theft of Mail Matter (Four Counts).
The release states, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Owensboro Police Department began an investigation in early May after reports of checks being stolen, altered and then deposited at a bank.
The three agencies used a warrant to look at Lane’s bank records and began suspecting him after the search, the release says.
After his arrest, according to the release, Lane told detectives he would steal mail to find checks and change the name and amounts on the check so he could deposit them into his account.
In the news release, it says more charges are pending as this investigation continues.
